Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bar K dog park

The scene at the Bar K in St. Louis, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Kansas City, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Kansas City, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona.