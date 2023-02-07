Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Australia lifts cash rate to 3.35% with 9th rate hike

FILE - A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 7, 2021. Australia's central bank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, lifted its benchmark interest rate to a ten year high of 3.35 per cent with a quarter of a percentage move, a record ninth consecutive increase. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) FILE - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia addresses a lunch in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Australia's central bank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, lifted its benchmark interest rate to a ten year high of 3.35 per cent with a quarter of a percentage move, a record ninth consecutive increase. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)