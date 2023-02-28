Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Asian shares mostly higher after slight gains on Wall St

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Shares climbed in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A currency trader watches computer monitor by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Shares climbed in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Shares climbed in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A visitor walks by signs of foreign currency outside a money exchange office at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Shares climbed in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) People walk near a sign of foreign currency outside a money exchange office at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Shares climbed in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)