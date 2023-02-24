Close
As Ukraine marks year of war, leader vows to secure victory

Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives from each Interflex nation, arrive for a minute's silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Children's shoes are abandoned amid the rubble inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A local resident walks along a street in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called "the longest day of our lives." (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Sophia, second right, hugs her grandmother Anna as she stands with other family members near the grave of her father, soldier Yurii Hubiak, during a funeral at Lviv cemetery, western Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Hubiak died near Bakhmut a week ago.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A photograph of a Ukrainian serviceman is placed on his grave in the Alley of Glory part of the cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Ukrainian servicemen of 68 Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade fire a rocket by SPG-9 towards Russian positions at the frontline near Vuhledar, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) People pray for the end of the war in central Lviv, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during a year anniversary of the Russia's invasion to Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) People pay their respects as soldier carry the coffin of soldier Roman Tsyhanskyi during a funeral ceremony outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Tsyhanskyi died near Bakhmut a week ago.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People cross a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Olha's husband was killed during the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops during the first weeks of the war. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Maria Kurbet, 77, cries at the grave of her son, a military serviceman killed in Bakhmut, during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)