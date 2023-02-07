Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

Cannabis flowers are sold in the "pop up" location of Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Cannabis vaporizer oil cartridges are sold in the "pop up" location of Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. The store launch on Tuesday is New York's first legal cannabis dispensary run by someone previously criminalized by the state’s prohibitionist cannabis laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Darius Conner, prepares to make the first sale of vaporizer cartridges of cannabis in the "pop up" location of his family business Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Cannabis edibles are sold in the "pop up" location of Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. The store launch on Tuesday is New York's first legal cannabis dispensary run by someone previously criminalized by the state’s prohibitionist cannabis laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)