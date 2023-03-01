Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

As court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.. Arguments at the Supreme Court over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation left some borrowers feeling isolated as they heard such a personal subject reduced to cold legal language. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)