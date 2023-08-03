Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arizona Senate race polling July 2023

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) questions witnesses during a hearing about the recent rise in antisemitism and its threat to democracy in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. Gallego is polling well in the race for a Senate seat. U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) arrives for an address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sinema hasn't yet declared her candidacy for reelection and is a wild card in the 2024 race, according to polling conducted in July 2023. Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, and Robert J. Trenschel, CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, testify during a House Homeland Security Committee about the U.S-Mexico border on Capitol Hill February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. Former candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake listens as Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lake is thought to be considering a run for Senate next year. Blake Masters speaks at a campaign event at the Dream City Church on Nov. 7, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Masters is thought to be considering another Senate run in 2024.