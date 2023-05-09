Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AquaRidge WaterPark at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort

Splash Canyon (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa/Indidesign Rendering) Sky Island (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa/Indidesign Rendering) Sky Island (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa/Indidesign Rendering) Sky Island (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa/Indidesign Rendering) Sedona Springs (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa/Indidesign Rendering) AquaRidge WaterPark lounge chairs (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) AquaRidge WaterPark signage (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo) (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Photo)