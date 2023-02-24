Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

An inflation gauge tracked by Fed accelerated in January

Big-screen televisions are displayed in a Costco warehouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its January report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Customers walk around the Walmart Supercenter, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in North Bergen, N.J. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its January report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)