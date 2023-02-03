Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones

An orthodox church is pictured close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman looks out from a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A sign reads "don't be a poacher, hunt by the rules" close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A dog lies beneath a table at a Ukrainian position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman walks through a trench at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A woman walks with a torch close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A drone flies close to the border with Belarus during a demonstration by Ukrainian servicemen in Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A man rides a bicycle close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A shopkeeper waits for customers close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman lands a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)