Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ally Financial expands NASCAR spend with 2 new partnerships

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace (23) and Alex Bowman (48) participate in a practice session ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chris Buescher (17) and Alex Bowman (48) participate during a practice session ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)