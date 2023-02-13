Close
After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing

A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., visits the opera house in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. N.S. has been on a journey to heal from physical and psychological scars after female genital cutting when she was a child. “I had a feeling of being incomplete and that I will never feel happy because of this,” she said. “It’s a horrible feeling.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Dr. Reham Awwad, a surgeon and co-founder of Restore FGM, explains surgeries performed at her clinic for women suffering from the consequences of genital cutting, in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2022. Awwad says many patients’ initial visits are emotional. “One of the first things they’ll say is, ‘I’ve never spoken about this to anybody.’” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Dr. Reham Awwad, a surgeon and co-founder of Restore FGM, explains surgeries performed at her clinic for women suffering from the consequences of genital cutting, in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2022. Awwad says many patients’ initial visits are emotional. “One of the first things they’ll say is, ‘I’ve never spoken about this to anybody.’” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., holds a flower as she visits a garden in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. N.S. has been on a journey to heal from physical and psychological scars after female genital cutting when she was a child. “I had a feeling of being incomplete and that I will never feel happy because of this,” she said. “It’s a horrible feeling.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., visits a garden in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. She remembers it all: How female relatives held her down when she was 11, legs spread and genitals exposed. The fear that stiffened her body. The stranger in black holding the scissors. And the pain. “I had a feeling of being incomplete and that I will never feel happy because of this,” she said. “It’s a horrible feeling.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)