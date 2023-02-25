Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

After Michigan storm, customers wait – and wait – for power

A no power closed sign is displayed at a Walgreens store in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Kevin Savaya, manager at Mr. C's Deli, carries bags of ice past empty coolers in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The business was staying open using a generator. Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Debbie Fisher sits at the Farwell Recreation Center after her home lost power in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A customer views an empty refrigerated section at Mr. C's Deli in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The store was using a generator for power. Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)