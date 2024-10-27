Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ADOT gets $26M federal grant to widen highway northwest of Valley

A $26 million federal grant was awarded to ADOT to widen US 93 to a four-lane divided highway northwest of Wickenburg. (ADOT photo) A $26 million federal grant was awarded to ADOT to widen US 93 to a four-lane divided highway northwest of Wickenburg. (ADOT photo)