Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%

People walk past an electronic display featuring news about Adani Group outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research over a report that led investors to dump its shares, with some stocks in the group falling up to 20% on Friday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) People walk past an electronic display featuring news about Adani Group outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research over a report that led investors to dump its shares, with some stocks in the group falling up to 20% on Friday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) People walk past an electronic display featuring news about Adani Group outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. India's Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research over a report that led investors to dump its shares, with some stocks in the group falling up to 20% on Friday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) FILE- Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attends the 'Invest Karnataka 2016 - Global Investors Meet' in Bangalore, India, Feb. 3, 2016. India's Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that caused heavy selling of its stocks this week. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)