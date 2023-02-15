Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater

FILE - The Red Knight duels the Black and White Knight during the debut of Medieval Times' "Knights in Training" program in Buena Park, Calif., on June 5, 2011. From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, that about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at the Medieval Times about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Buena Park, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File) FILE - Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament actors participate in the 126th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1, 2015. From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at the Medieval Times about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Buena Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Workers rehearse for a new Medieval Times show in Buena Park, March 13, 2018. Medieval Times workers launched an unfair labor practice strike Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, claiming management has given substantial pay hikes to employees at other castles while their wages remain low amid unsafe work conditions. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Knights perform at Medieval Times in Buena Park, Calif., Oct. 18, 2016. Medieval Times workers launched an unfair labor practice strike Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, claiming management has given substantial pay hikes to employees at other castles while their wages remain low amid unsafe work conditions. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register via AP)