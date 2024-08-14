Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abrazo Health breaks ground on rehab hospital

A group of four men in business suits and wearing white construction hard hats smile for a photo. They hold shovels that are dug into brown soil. A group of four men in business suits and wearing white construction hard hats smile for a photo. They hold shovels that are dug into brown soil. A group of four men in business suits and wearing white construction hard hats smile for a photo. They hold shovels that are dug into brown soil. A group of four men in business suits and wearing white construction hard hats smile for a photo. They hold shovels that are dug into brown soil. A group of four men in business suits and wearing white construction hard hats smile for a photo. They hold shovels that are dug into brown soil.