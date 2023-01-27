Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas; and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen, Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speak during an interview with the Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, Senate Appropriations Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, and House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., talk during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) From left, Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and House Appropriations chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, talk during an interview with The Associated Press at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, along with Shalanda Young, the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget; Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Senate Appropriations Committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. It's the first time in history that the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)