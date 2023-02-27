Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

Police officers gather at a police station at a checkpoint along a road near the border between Ningxia and Inner Mongolia leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A dustdevil whirls at a checkpoint along a road near the border between Ningxia and Inner Mongolia leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Police vehicles are parked at a police station at a checkpoint along a road near the border between Ningxia and Inner Mongolia leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A truck driver is stopped at a checkpoint along a road near the border between Ningxia and Inner Mongolia leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers with heavy equipment work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa Banner in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (Bei He/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa Banner in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (Lian Zhen/Xinhua via AP) A fire truck drives through a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on northern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A police van drives through a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on northern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)