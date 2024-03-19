Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2024 Mecum Auction Glendale top sales

A yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe, the most expensive car sold at the 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona, with a winning bid of $1.815 million. White and black 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection Series that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona White and black 2005 Ford GT that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona Whiskey colored 1969 Ford Torino Talladega GPT Special that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback that sold at 2024 Mecum Auction in Glendale, Arizona