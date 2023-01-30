Close
2023 Barrett-Jackson auction recap gallery

A 1989 Ferrari F40 sold for $2.75 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1989 Ferrari F40 sold for $2.75 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT sold for $1,595,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT sold for $1,595,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2019 Lightweight Carbon Series GT sold for $1.32 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2019 Lightweight Carbon Series GT sold for $1.32 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2020 Carbon Series Ford GT sold for $1.32 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2020 Carbon Series Ford GT sold for $1.32 million at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto-Mod convertible owned by Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins sold for $187,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto-Mod convertible owned by Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins sold for $187,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition owned by musician John Mayer sold for $594,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition owned by musician John Mayer sold for $594,000 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1961 Volkswagen 23-window microbus owned by actor Will Ferrell sold for $192,500 at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale (Barrett-Jackson Photo)