Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

$20 million Gilbert estate with go-kart track

The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo) The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (Zillow Photo)