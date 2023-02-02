Close
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo and U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar visit the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) A general view of the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, which is being built by the state electric utility CFE, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo speaks during the presentation of the "Plan Sonora de Energias Sostenibles" (Sonora Plan for Sustainable Energy) as Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and guests listen after a visit to the solar energy plant under construction by state electric utility CFE, in the northern border state of Sonora, at Las Palomas Hotel in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) Aerial view of the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)