1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey speaks at a news conference at a Bowling Green Fire Department station, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. A healthy newborn baby was surrendered earlier in the week at the station, Kentucky's first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) The Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box at BGFD's Fire Station 7 is seen Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. A healthy newborn baby was surrendered earlier in the week at the station, Kentucky's first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)