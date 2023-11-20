Close
Phoenix police still searching for clues in generous man’s 2015 murder

Nov 20, 2023, 1:30 PM

Joshua Bentley was killed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2015....

Joshua Bentley was killed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2015. (Photo via Silent Witness)

BY JAYME WEST


This article originally appeared Jan. 11, 2016.

Bobbie Campbell misses her son, 39-year-old Joshua Bartley.

“Everybody that knew him just loved him,” she said. “He was always there with a helping hand.”

Bartley was found injured and unresponsive behind the Orange Market at Central and Dunlap avenues Feb. 26, 2015. He died at the hospital.

“The investigators were able to determine that Joshua knew or was hanging around people in the area,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

Campbell said her son was probably sharing his food with the homeless when he was killed.

“He never met a stranger,” she said. “Wherever we would go, he would talk to people.”

Bartley lived in Lake Havasu City for about 20 years and worked as a plasterer before moving to Phoenix to be closer to family. He loved water sports and was fixing up his boat. His mom said he always smiled.

Bartley never married and didn’t have any children but he had lots of friends.

Campbell said he had a real heart for veterans, especially those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. She donated all of his belongings to veterans organizations.

Read more about the case here.

