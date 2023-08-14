Phoenix restaurant owner robbed, beaten in 2015 case

This article originally appeared Oct. 5, 2015.

Armed robbers terrorized a Phoenix restaurant owner and they really have police concerned.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said it was Aug. 21, 2015, at about 9 p.m.

“Three suspects entered the Cafe Saigon, which is on 19th Avenue just north of Indian School (Road),” she said.

They threatened the owner with a gun then beat him, causing serious injuries. Then they tried to tie the victim up, but weren’t able to, so they fled with camera equipment and cash.

Rothschild said the bad guys probably tried to sell the camera equipment on Craigslist and police want to talk to anyone who may have tried to buy it or knows about it.

Our next case will have you looking over your shoulder every time you pull in your driveway.

It was 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2015, in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road in Peoria.

“Two suspects approached a woman as she was walking to the front door of her home and pointed what she believes is either a handgun or a Taser at her,” Rothschild said.

They stole her purse and took off.

Two days later, two men matching the description of the suspects used the woman’s ATM card at an AM/PM and a Circle K. They were caught on video. One of the suspects has been caught and police need your help finding the second guy.

