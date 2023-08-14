Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix restaurant owner robbed, beaten in 2015 case

Aug 14, 2023, 1:00 PM

police lights on a cop car...

(Public Domain Photo)

(Public Domain Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared Oct. 5, 2015.

Armed robbers terrorized a Phoenix restaurant owner and they really have police concerned.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said it was Aug. 21, 2015, at about 9 p.m.

“Three suspects entered the Cafe Saigon, which is on 19th Avenue just north of Indian School (Road),” she said.

They threatened the owner with a gun then beat him, causing serious injuries. Then they tried to tie the victim up, but weren’t able to, so they fled with camera equipment and cash.

Rothschild said the bad guys probably tried to sell the camera equipment on Craigslist and police want to talk to anyone who may have tried to buy it or knows about it.

Our next case will have you looking over your shoulder every time you pull in your driveway.

It was 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2015, in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road in Peoria.

“Two suspects approached a woman as she was walking to the front door of her home and pointed what she believes is either a handgun or a Taser at her,” Rothschild said.

They stole her purse and took off.

Two days later, two men matching the description of the suspects used the woman’s ATM card at an AM/PM and a Circle K. They were caught on video. One of the suspects has been caught and police need your help finding the second guy.

The first suspect, who has been arrested, in the second case is shown. (Silent Witness Photo) The second suspect in the second case is shown. (Silent Witness Photo)

Silent Witness

caution tape in front of a fence...

Jayme West

Phoenix mother, unborn child killed at home in 2012

Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected in the murder of 22-year-old Sheila Lomes and her unborn child.

8 days ago

Tyler Campbell in a graduation outfit...

Jayme West

Driver fled on foot after 2014 fatal collision in Mesa

It was on Sunday, July 13, 2014, when a horrific scene unfolded at an intersection in Mesa. Police are still looking for the suspect in this case.

15 days ago

Police are trying to solve a bold theft from a Home Depot in Chandler and scary burglary at a Phoen...

Jayme West

Valley police trying to solve bold Home Depot theft, scary residential burglary

Police are trying to solve a bold theft from a Home Depot in Chandler and scary burglary at a Phoenix residence.

29 days ago

(Screenshot/Google Maps)...

KTAR.com

Police searching for suspect in connection to deadly Arizona bar fight

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a 2015 bar fight in New River that led to the death of 48-year-old Roman Fernandez.

1 month ago

(Phoenix Police Department Photos)...

Jayme West

1 killed, 1 injured in separate Valley cold cases

This week's Silent Witness entry shines a light on two Valley cold case shootings, including one that left man dead.

2 months ago

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

Sponsored Content by BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Phoenix restaurant owner robbed, beaten in 2015 case