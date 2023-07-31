Close
Driver fled on foot after 2014 fatal collision in Mesa

Jul 31, 2023, 1:00 PM

BY JAYME WEST

BY JAYME WEST


It was just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2014, when a horrific scene unfolded at the intersection of Main Street and Higley Road in Mesa.

“There was a Toyota Tundra that was traveling westbound on Main when it collided with a Saturn passenger vehicle that was northbound on Higley,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “There were witnesses to the event, however, they weren’t able to say which vehicle failed to stop for the red light. The driver of the Toyota fled on foot.”

The passenger in the Saturn, 20-year-old Tyler Campbell, was fatally injured.

Vicki Campbell and her husband raised Tyler, who had nine brothers and sisters. They said their grandson was a charmer, who graduated from a small performing arts charter school and loved skateboarding and video games.

“At the memorial, there were over 300 people,” Vicki said. “They were standing in the parking lot and there were two chapels that were full. He had so many friends and he made everyone feel like he was their best friend.”

Tyler is described as especially funny. He was also really into music.

“He liked rap music but he had a different side of him also,” Vicki said. “He played ‘Moonlight Sonata’ on the piano. He liked classical music also. He was just a beautiful soul.

“He is a beautiful soul.”

