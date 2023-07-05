This article originally appeared Aug. 31, 2015

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public to come forth with any information in connection to a deadly bar fight in New River in July 2015.

Roman Fernandez, 48, was killed at Roadrunner Bar, located near Interstate 17 and New River Road, officers said. He was involved in a large bar fight around 1 a.m. on July 26, when the altercation suddenly turned deadly.

The fight involved a deadly weapon — a knife, Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

“Roman was stabbed several times but he was able to make it out to the parking lot where he, unfortunately, passed away,” Rothschild said.

Fernandez’s wife, Dawn, said she and Roman were high school sweethearts, married for 26 years with three sons and two grandchildren.

“He coached, soccer, football, little league and wrestling,” she said. “He was truly a mentor and an inspiration to many young men and other athletes. It was just incredible.”

On the day of Roman’s murder, Dawn said the entire family had gone to Roadrunner Bar to watch mutton-busting with the kids. They never been there before.

That evening, as they were leaving, Roman told his wife that he and his son wanted to stay and watch the bullriding.

“And I said, of course. Have fun! Maybe that was my mistake. Maybe I shouldn’t have let any of them stay,” Dawn said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-7626 or Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S. You can also leave an anonymous tip on Silent Witness’ website. Dawn’s family is also offering an $11,000 reward in this case.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jayme West contributed to this report.

