ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley commuters should prepare for heavy traffic due to relocated NFL playoff game

Jan 13, 2025, 11:42 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona Cardinals don’t play again until next season, but West Valley commuters should be prepared for football traffic on Monday afternoon and evening.

That’s because the first-round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, because of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

As a result, commuters can expect heavy football traffic on westbound Interstate 10 and both directions of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

The Rams, division rivals of the Cardinals, will be the home team when the game kicks off at 6 p.m.

Fans encouraged to arrive early to avoid football traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and watch for street closures near the stadium to avoid missing the start of the game.

The stadium parking lots and Great Lawn will open for tailgating at 2 p.m., and the main gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees from the East Valley should consider using the westbound and northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to avoid the usual backups on I-10 through the downtown Phoenix area.

Motorists should also be prepared for football traffic in the area after the game, which is expected to end around 9 p.m.

