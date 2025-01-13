Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Scottsdale closing for 2 months

Jan 13, 2025, 8:57 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale drivers who regularly use the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Cactus Road will have to alter their commutes due to a closure that started Monday.

The off-ramp on the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway off-ramp will be closed for around two months as part of a freeway widening project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Southbound Loop 101 motorists can exit at Raintree Drive and take either Hayden road or 94th Street to reach Cactus Road while the off-ramp is closed, according to ADOT.

ADOT also asked Loop 101 drivers in north Scottsdale to slow down and continue making room for traffic entering the freeway while crews work on the Loop 101 widening project.

RELATED STORIES

Why Loop 101 off-ramp at Cactus Road is closing for two months

The $101 million Pima Freeway Improvement Project began last year and is expected to last through 2026.

This work is necessary for ADOT to widen the Loop 101 by one lane in each direction between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

The project already has required multiple ramp closures, including the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road, which was restricted for two months late last year.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rams playoff game in Glendale...

Danny Shapiro

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires

The Rams playoff game in Glendale on Monday gave fans a chance to escape the tragedy of the Los Angeles fires.

2 hours ago

Arizona Lottery: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold at a Walmart in Glendale won the $50,000 prize in Saturday's drawing, according to Arizona Lottery.

4 hours ago

State of the State Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Katie Hobbs highlights border, housing, water during State of the State address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hit on a number of topics, including border, housing and water, during her annual State of the State address on Monday.

5 hours ago

Mesa Public Schools...

Kevin Stone

Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs as enrollment, funding decline

Some Mesa Public Schools teachers won’t be back in the fall because of pending staffing cuts, Arizona’s largest public school district announced.

7 hours ago

Football traffic...

Kevin Stone

West Valley commuters should prepare for heavy traffic due to relocated NFL playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals don’t play again until next season, but West Valley commuters should be prepared for football traffic on Monday afternoon and evening.

8 hours ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen looks on as Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her first State of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leader discusses approach to working with Democratic governor

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said both parties are entering the fresh legislative year with similar priorities. It's the solutions that differ.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp in Scottsdale closing for 2 months