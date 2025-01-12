Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Falcon Field Airport in ramp completes reconstruction of Anzio Ramp

Jan 12, 2025, 1:15 PM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport has finished the reconstruction of its Anzio Ramp.

Construction began on the project in August of 2024 and a crew applied the finishing touches by applying paint markings to the public ramp on Dec. 24.

The Arizona Department of Transportation funded the nearly $600,000 reconstruction via an Airport Development Reimbursable Grant Agreement.

Why was the Falcon Field Airport’s Anzio Ramp reconstructed?

The Anzio Ramp, named after World War II’s Battle of Anzio, was first built in 1992 and was in bad shape prior to the improvements. On a scale of 0 to 100, the ramp’s Pavement Condition Index was graded at 51, indicating its “poor condition.”

A new aircraft tie-down position was also built while two more are planned for the future.

The renovations are now compliant with current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, the city said in a press release.

The city said the improvements will make operations more efficient while continuing to grow the airport’s business.

“The completion of the Anzio Ramp reconstruction is a noteworthy achievement for our airport,” Airport Director at Falcon Field Airport Corinne Nystrom said in a press release.

“This long-awaited upgrade not only modernizes our infrastructure but also strengthens the foundation for the businesses and operations that rely on us. It’s a testament to our commitment to progress. We greatly appreciate the financial support provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation, which made this project possible.”

Follow @veenstra_david

