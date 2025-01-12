Close
Phoenix collision sees woman killed by her own vehicle, impairment expected to be factor

Jan 12, 2025, 11:15 AM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by her own car on Saturday, authorities said.

Police arrived at the crash site near Central and Mountain avenues at about 3:40 p.m.

An adult woman, identified as 62-year-old Laura Bigelow, was found injured on the ground in front of her vehicle. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene from her injuries.

After initially investigating the area, detectives believe Bigelow parked her vehicle in a nearby lot. While she was exiting her vehicle, the car became mobile and hit Bigelow.

Witnesses said Bigelow was the only person near her vehicle when it moved.

Impairment is believed to be a factor, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives searched the area for surveillance footage to figure out what happened prior to the crash.

No other details were made available.

