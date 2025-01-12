PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle that happened early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the intersection of 23rd and Washington streets and found a male motorcycle rider on the ground with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities, while his bike was found near the site of the crash on Washington Street.

According to police, the motorcycle rider, whom they did not identify, was traveling westbound on the northside of Washington Street when he hit a nearby pole.

No additional details about the crash were released.

