Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating crash that killed man riding motorized bike in central Phoenix

Jan 12, 2025, 9:14 AM | Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 6:43 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly collision involving a motorized bike that happened early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the intersection of 23rd and Washington streets and found a man on the ground with serious injuries.

RELATED STORIES

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities, while his motorized bike was found near the site of the crash on Washington Street.

According to police, the motorized bike rider, whom they did not identify, was traveling westbound on the northside of Washington Street when he hit a nearby pole.

No additional details about the crash were released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rams playoff game in Glendale...

Danny Shapiro

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires

The Rams playoff game in Glendale on Monday gave fans a chance to escape the tragedy of the Los Angeles fires.

2 hours ago

Arizona Lottery: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold at a Walmart in Glendale won the $50,000 prize in Saturday's drawing, according to Arizona Lottery.

4 hours ago

State of the State Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Katie Hobbs highlights border, housing, water during State of the State address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hit on a number of topics, including border, housing and water, during her annual State of the State address on Monday.

5 hours ago

Mesa Public Schools...

Kevin Stone

Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs as enrollment, funding decline

Some Mesa Public Schools teachers won’t be back in the fall because of pending staffing cuts, Arizona’s largest public school district announced.

7 hours ago

Football traffic...

Kevin Stone

West Valley commuters should prepare for heavy traffic due to relocated NFL playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals don’t play again until next season, but West Valley commuters should be prepared for football traffic on Monday afternoon and evening.

8 hours ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen looks on as Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her first State of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leader discusses approach to working with Democratic governor

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said both parties are entering the fresh legislative year with similar priorities. It's the solutions that differ.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Police investigating crash that killed man riding motorized bike in central Phoenix