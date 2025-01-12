Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria partners with GCU for entrepreneur training program

Jan 12, 2025, 8:00 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Peoria and Grand Canyon University have announced a partnership for a entrepreneur training program, according to a news release.

The four month program will provide free training to Peoria entrepreneurs. The program is being used to help local start-ups and small businesses in Peoria. 

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and providing local business owners with the tools, mentorship and support they need to grow and succeed,” Peoria Deputy City Manager Mike Faust said in a release.

RELATED STORIES

Business owners can begin applying on March 1 with the program starting in April. Thirty entrepreneurs will be selected for the program. 

Participants in the program will have 90 minute classes every Tuesday and Thursday in April, June, August and October from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The classes will be at the City of Peoria Community Center

What will the training in the GCU, Peoria program look like?

The program will be used to support entrepreneurs that want to start their business and find a buyer for their product or service. Each month of the program will be used to focus on challenges business owners face in real life when starting up. These will include:

  • April: Innovation stage – Entrepreneurs can start building their ideas. 
  • June: Pre-seed stage -Participants begin building a product and assembling a team.
  • August: Seed stage – Entrepreneurs enter the market with their idea and start refining their product.
  • October: Early stage – A focus on revenue generation and participants begin

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas at the end of each phase and pitch them to potential investors and business owners. Cash prizes will be awarded during each phase. 

More information on the program can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sending drugs to federal inmates sends Phoenix man to prison...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Phoenix bookstores to send drug-laced books to inmates

A man who sent drugs to federal inmates by using unwitting Phoenix bookstores as conduits has been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said.

28 seconds ago

Rams playoff game in Glendale...

Danny Shapiro

Rams playoff game in Glendale a chance for fans to escape tragedy of Los Angeles fires

The Rams playoff game in Glendale on Monday gave fans a chance to escape the tragedy of the Los Angeles fires.

2 hours ago

Arizona Lottery: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000

A Powerball ticket that was sold at a Walmart in Glendale won the $50,000 prize in Saturday's drawing, according to Arizona Lottery.

4 hours ago

State of the State Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Katie Hobbs highlights border, housing, water during State of the State address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs hit on a number of topics, including border, housing and water, during her annual State of the State address on Monday.

5 hours ago

Mesa Public Schools...

Kevin Stone

Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs as enrollment, funding decline

Some Mesa Public Schools teachers won’t be back in the fall because of pending staffing cuts, Arizona’s largest public school district announced.

7 hours ago

Football traffic...

Kevin Stone

West Valley commuters should prepare for heavy traffic due to relocated NFL playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals don’t play again until next season, but West Valley commuters should be prepared for football traffic on Monday afternoon and evening.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Peoria partners with GCU for entrepreneur training program