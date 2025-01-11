Southbound I-17 reopens at Loop 303 in north Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 freeway in north Phoenix have reopened following a crash on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was at Loop 303 near Dixileta Drive.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

