ARIZONA NEWS

WeRide microtransit program expands to fourth West Valley city

Jan 13, 2025, 5:45 AM

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — WeRide, a public transportation program in the West Valley, is adding a new service in Peoria, according to a news release.

The service will aim to provide riders easier access to areas such as jobs, shopping and recreation areas.

Operated by Transdev, a public transportation company, the new Peoria location will mark the fourth West Valley city to receive the program with Avondale, Goodyear and Surprise previously receiving the service.

WeRide provides transportation to passengers to areas within a 10-square-mile zone. Drivers are screened for background checks and are equipped with “Drive Cam,” which is a camera system that records video and audio during the trip.

Riders can get a ride for $2 or less with up to five people in one vehicle. Riders can book and pay through its app or when on board with a credit card or cash.

“Our goal is to build partnerships that deliver measurable results while creating a sustainable and reliable service for every city we serve,” General Manager Jacob Fritz said. 

