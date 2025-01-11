Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in central Phoenix crosswalk

Jan 11, 2025, 10:00 AM

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in central Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities.

Just before midnight, Phoenix police found the unidentified man in the vicinity of 7th Street and McDowell Road.

First responders took him to a nearby hospital but he later died from severe injuries.

Detectives said the man was crossing 7th Street when a southbound car struck him. The car was not in the area when police arrived.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Phoenix Police Department asked anyone who has information regarding this incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Callers with information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward and may remain anonymous.

