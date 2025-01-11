PHOENIX — Two men were indicted on several charges for the possession and selling of 75 pounds of fentanyl pills in Tucson in 2024, according to a press release.

On Jan. 2, a grand jury indicted Baltazar Quintero Bueno on 13 felony charges and Dalia Rodriguez De-Padilla on three felony charges for possession and selling fentanyl pills from May to December 2024.

What were the Tucson men charged for?

Bueno was arrested on Dec. 23 for carrying over four and a half pounds of fentanyl pills that he intended to sell and possession of cocaine, authorities said.

Following a search warrant at Bueno’s home, authorities also seized 73 pounds of fentanyl pills, 1.75 pounds of fentanyl powder and less than a pound of methamphetamine. They also found $5,000 in cash and three pistols.

Bueno and De-Padilla were also charged for the sale of almost two and a half pounds of fentanyl pills that occurred on May 28. Bueno was also charged for selling over two pounds of fentanyl pills on June 11.

The indictment additionally accuses Bueno and De-Padilla of conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.

They were arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety handled the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Sabrina Lochner will prosecute the case.

