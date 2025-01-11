Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl

Jan 11, 2025, 12:00 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two men were indicted on several charges for the possession and selling of 75 pounds of fentanyl pills in Tucson in 2024, according to a press release.

On Jan. 2, a grand jury indicted Baltazar Quintero Bueno on 13 felony charges and Dalia Rodriguez De-Padilla on three felony charges for possession and selling fentanyl pills from May to December 2024.

What were the Tucson men charged for?

Bueno was arrested on Dec. 23 for carrying over four and a half pounds of fentanyl pills that he intended to sell and possession of cocaine, authorities said. 

Following a search warrant at Bueno’s home, authorities also seized 73 pounds of fentanyl pills, 1.75 pounds of fentanyl powder and less than a pound of methamphetamine. They also found $5,000 in cash and three pistols. 

RELATED STORIES

Bueno and De-Padilla were also charged for the sale of almost two and a half pounds of fentanyl pills that occurred on May 28. Bueno was also charged for selling over two pounds of fentanyl pills on June 11. 

The indictment additionally accuses Bueno and De-Padilla of conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.

They were arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety handled the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Sabrina Lochner will prosecute the case. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The woman accused of killing Baby Skylar and leaving her newborn in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harb...

David Veenstra

Woman accused of killing ‘Baby Skylar,’ leaving body at Sky Harbor in 2005, released from custody

The woman accused of killing Baby Skylar and leaving her newborn in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harbor in 2005 was released from custody.

1 hour ago

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl...

Bailey Leasure

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl

Two men were indicted on several charges for the possession and selling 75 pounds of fentanyl pills in Tucson in 2024.

3 hours ago

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing....

KTAR.com

Firefighters work has Horton Fire at 75% containment, all communities in less danger

Firefighters saw the fruits of their labor on Saturday result in significantly increased containment on the Horton Fire northeast of Payson.

4 hours ago

central Phoenix man hit and killed by car in crosswalk...

Payne Moses

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in central Phoenix crosswalk

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in central Phoenix on Friday night. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

5 hours ago

Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s "Fast Friends."...

Bailey Leasure

Valley residents win HBO Max game show ‘Fast Friends’

Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s game show "Fast Friends".

6 hours ago

ASU Prep Academy...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

ASU Prep Academy forced out after Phoenix district cuts lease

The board of the Phoenix Elementary School District voted against renewing ASU Preperatory Academy's lease in downtown Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Pair of Tucson men charged after seizure of over 70 pounds of fentanyl