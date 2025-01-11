Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley residents win HBO Max game show ‘Fast Friends’

Jan 11, 2025, 8:30 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s “Fast Friends,” a game show that pitted super fans of the hit 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ in a series of trivia challenges.

Playing on Team The Rachel, they won their first-round matchup and qualified for the finale where they won against Team Lobster and Team The Bamboozlers for the ‘Geller Cup’, a trophy that was featured in an episode of the hit show. They also competed for the title of the Ultimate Fast Friends Champion. 

RELATED STORIES

The show debuted on Dec. 19 with the finale airing on Thursday on the streaming platform. The show was hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings.

Keoghan and Theune co-own the Shag Salon Scottsdale hair salon.

“Suzanne and I are straight up 90’s girls and we grew up living and breathing this show like it was our real lives,” Keoghan said in a news release. “I had always wanted to be on a game show and when we heard about Fast Friends, we knew we had to sign up. We really related to the show’s arc and said “Friends” was our blueprint in the 90’s.”

Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s "Fast Friends." (Evolve Marketing photo) Valley residents Michelle Keoghan and Suzanne Theune are the winners of HBO Max’s "Fast Friends." (Evolve Marketing photo) HBO Max’s "Fast Friends was hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings. (Evolve Marketing photo) HBO Max’s "Fast Friends was hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings. (Evolve Marketing photo)

Each segment was filmed at “The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City” in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary. It debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

