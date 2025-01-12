Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gulfstream opens $130M Mesa facility, eyes expansion options

Jan 12, 2025, 5:45 AM

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has opened its massive $130 million facility on Jan. 9 at the Mesa Gateway Airport in southeast Mesa.

The 225,000-square-foot facility will be used by the Savannah, Georgia-based business aircraft company for maintenance, repair and overhaul of its jets.

Gulfstream has been servicing its aircraft in Mesa since 2022. The company originally announced it would be building a facility at the Gateway Airport in late 2021, and Derek Zimmerman, Gulfstream’s president of customer support, said there was so much demand from customers and so many applications for employment, the company rented existing hanger space at the airport to service aircraft.

“When we put our first post for new employees, a week later we had 100 applicants,” Zimmerman said. “That allowed us to completely accelerate our timetable.”

Over the past several years, that demand continued, and Gulfstream eventually took over four hangars at the airport. Gulfstream has more than 250 employees working in Mesa and could eventually hire up to 400.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

