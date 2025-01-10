Homicide detectives searching for suspect in Phoenix shooting
Jan 10, 2025, 6:00 PM
PHOENIX — A man died in the early hours of Friday after a shooting in Phoenix, according to authorities.
Officers found 47-year-old Samuel Rocha suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the area of 53rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:20 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Suspect of shooting in Phoenix at large, police say
Homicide detectives took over the investigation and are looking for a suspect.
Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Callers, who may remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward if their tips lead to the suspect’s arrest.
