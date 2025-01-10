PHOENIX — A man died in the early hours of Friday after a shooting in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Officers found 47-year-old Samuel Rocha suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the area of 53rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:20 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Suspect of shooting in Phoenix at large, police say

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and are looking for a suspect.

Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers, who may remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward if their tips lead to the suspect’s arrest.

