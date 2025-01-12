Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chris Stapleton making Glendale stop as part of 2025 tour

Jan 12, 2025, 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour. 

The 15 date tour will hit Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 8 and will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

Presales for Stapleton’s fan club starts Tuesday and ticket go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday.

Stapleton’s most recent album, 2023’s Higher, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has been nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards in February, including Best Country Album.

The Kentucky-born musician’s most popular songs include “You Should Probably Leave”, “Think I’m In Love With You” and “Starting Over”, each of which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Stapleton last performed in Arizona at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe in March 2024, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina and ends Oct. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

