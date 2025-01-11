Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix granted $15 million for electric vehicle charging improvements

Jan 11, 2025, 5:45 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced on Wednesday that Phoenix has been granted $15 million that will go toward the improvement of electric vehicle charging, according to a press release.

The grant was awarded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a project that is used for funding transportation access and cleaner energy in the United States.

“Once again, our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for Arizona,” Gallego said.

“Arizona is already a leader in clean energy production and electric vehicle manufacturing and today’s funding announcement will allow us to continue to grow these industries while helping Arizonans get where they need to go.”

What improvements will be coming to Phoenix?

The grant will see 150 EV charging ports added across Phoenix. The grant will also see 10 solar-powered charging stations and solar-covered parking structures added to the city.

“This investment will create good-paying jobs, and help Phoenix improve regional air quality, while making electric vehicles a more affordable and viable option for Arizona families and businesses,” Kelly said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical resources that strengthen our economy and build a more sustainable future for our state.” 

