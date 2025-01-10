PHOENIX — The first child flu death of the season was reported in Pinal County, health officials confirmed Friday.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to this child’s family,” Merissa Mendoza, health director for the Pinal County Public Health Services District, said in a press release. “In order to protect their privacy, we will not be releasing any further information about the child.”

Pinal County has recorded 2,794 confirmed influenza cases since the start of the season on Sept. 29. Statewide, there have been more than 30,000 flu cases recorded this season.

Child flu death: How many occurred last season in Arizona?

Last season, there was one child death attributed to the flu in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Health officials recommend anyone at least six months old to get the vaccine.

Flu symptoms include:

fever or feeling feverish/chills (It is important to note that not everyone with the flu will have a fever)

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

