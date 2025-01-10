Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Work resumes this weekend on Valley freeway projects after holiday break

Jan 10, 2025, 9:23 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers. Construction crews are getting back to work on metro Phoenix freeway projects this weekend after a holiday season break.

Most notably, Broadway Curve Improvement Project activity will shut down stretches of Interstate 10 and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Jan. 10-13. (All times below are subject to change.)

Eastbound I-10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange in Phoenix to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, with some related ramp closures starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

All of the eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street in downtown Phoenix and Baseline Road will shut down, as will the southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street will also be off-limits.

Motorists can detour from eastbound I-10 to the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to reach the East Valley. They can then take US 60 or the Loop 202 Santan Freeway west to reconnect with I-10.

In addition, the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which reconnects with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area, is a detour option for traffic coming from the West Valley.

SR 143 closed near Sky Harbor

Meanwhile, work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project will also close northbound SR 143 near Sky Harbor.

The highway will be shut down from I-10 to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, with some ramps to northbound SR 143 closing at 8 p.m. Friday.

With SR 143 off-limits, motorists heading to the airport can reach the west entrance via 24th Street or Buckeye Road or enter from the north via 44th Street, ADOT said.

More metro Phoenix freeway restrictions to watch

  • The Loop 101 Pima Freeway northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Raintree Drive in Scottsdale are closing from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.
  • 52nd Street will be closed between Broadway Road and 14th Street in Tempe from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • Westbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from 32nd Street to 24th Street for sign work from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

