PHOENIX — A woman was found dead by firefighters battling a double house fire early Friday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Crews responded to a structure fire call in a neighborhood near Thomas Road and 91st Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters started attacking the flames coming from two homes.

“As crews were conducting their search and rescue, they found one victim inside the west home,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

The woman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire at both homes.

The city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to work with the families. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were displaced.

The cause of the double house fire is under investigation.

It was the second deadly house fire in Phoenix in less than 24 hours. Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning home near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen on Thursday morning.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.