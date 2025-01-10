Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman found dead at overnight double house fire in Phoenix

Jan 10, 2025, 6:49 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead by firefighters battling a double house fire early Friday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Crews responded to a structure fire call in a neighborhood near Thomas Road and 91st Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

double house fire phoenix double house fire phoenix double house fire phoenix double house fire phoenix

Firefighters started attacking the flames coming from two homes.

“As crews were conducting their search and rescue, they found one victim inside the west home,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

The woman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Crews eventually extinguished the fire at both homes.

The city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to work with the families. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were displaced.

The cause of the double house fire is under investigation.

It was the second deadly house fire in Phoenix in less than 24 hours. Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning home near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen on Thursday morning.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Child flu death...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona’s 1st child flu death of season reported in Pinal County

The first child flu death of the season was reported in Pinal County, health officials confirmed Friday.

43 minutes ago

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing....

KTAR.com

Firefighters work through winter storm to make significant progress on Horton Fire

Firefighters worked through a winter storm on Thursday to significantly increase containment on the Horton Fire northeast of Payson.

3 hours ago

Fallen firefighter memorial in Phoenix set for Jan. 12, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Annual Arizona fallen firefighter memorial service set this weekend in Phoenix

This year's fallen firefighter memorial service is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. in Phoenix, according to Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.

4 hours ago

Metro Phoenix freeway construction...

Kevin Stone

Work resumes this weekend on Valley freeway projects after holiday break

Heads up, Valley drivers. Construction crews are getting back to work on metro Phoenix freeway projects after a holiday break.

5 hours ago

A women was killed in a double house fire in Phoenix on Jan. 10, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Woman found dead at overnight double house fire in Phoenix

A woman was found dead by firefighters battling a double house fire early Friday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Cold case task force on 5 Arizona homicide investigations...

Serena O'Sullivan

New cold case unit to help Arizona’s top prosecutors solve old investigations

Attorney General Kris Mayes created a new cold case task force that will investigate five homicides.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Woman found dead at overnight double house fire in Phoenix