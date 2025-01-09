Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona congressional members sit down together for bipartisan breakfast

Jan 9, 2025, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – In a rare display of Grand Canyon State bipartisanship, Arizona congressional members from both parties sat down for breakfast together this week.

“You hear a lot about the partisan fighting in Washington, and it can often seem like nothing is getting done. But I believe we can still come together as Team Arizona to make bipartisan progress on the issues that matter to our state,” Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton said in a press release Thursday.

The gathering, which took place at Stanton’s Washington, D.C. office, was the first such meeting in over four years, according to the release.

arizona congressional members breakfast arizona congressional members breakfast arizona congressional members breakfast arizona congressional members breakfast

All but two Arizona congressional members were on hand.

The discussion subjects included water security, economic development and semiconductor industry investments.

Which Arizona congressional members had breakfast together?

On the Democratic side, Stanton was joined by freshman Rep. Yassamin Ansari and Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego.

RELATED STORIES

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who has been battling cancer from his home in Tucson, was the only Democrat who didn’t make it.

The GOP, meanwhile, was represented by holdover Reps. David Schweikert, Eli Crane, Andy Biggs and Juan Ciscomani and newcomer Abe Hamadeh.

Rep. Paul Gosar was the only Republican of Arizona’s congressional delegation who wasn’t present.

