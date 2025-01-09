PHOENIX — A smelly mulching operation in Phoenix that caught the ire of residents will be forced to shut down by the start of March, according to a settlement announced Thursday.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit against Growers Market in December alleging the company had been operating under the name Arizona Green Guys at 3100 W. Dobbins Road in Laveen Village without a proper special use permit.

Growers Market agreed to cease the operation by March 1 and effectively immediately, no new composting materials were allowed on the property.

“This settlement is a big win for Laveen community members,” District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in a press release. “This business could have continued operating for months while we waited around for court hearings to be scheduled.

“Instead, we took complaints seriously, took action to hold this business responsible, and prioritized results.”

Why did board want to shut down smelly mulching operation?

The county warned the property owners about their zoning violation in September. Then at a Nov. 5 hearing, the business was ordered to cease and desist immediately — with daily fines of $75 — and vacate the property by March 10.

However, residents reported that the Phoenix mulching operation continued and new materials were brought onto the property after the hearing.

That included Gallardo, who coaches a baseball team near the facility.

“Look, I support small businesses and want to see them thrive,” Gallardo said. “But when their operations start to affect the health and well-being of local residents, we have to get involved and put an end to it. I’m thankful for the sense of closure this settlement provides so Laveen residents can get back to their normal lives.”

