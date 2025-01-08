PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic dispute led to a Glendale police shooting, according to ABC15.

Officers were first called to a domestic dispute near 47th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m. where they learned a man had already left the scene.

They tracked a vehicle connected to the investigation to a nearby park at 47th and Diana avenues, north of the initial call.

The alleged suspect was pulled over and after exiting his vehicle, he “may have reached for something,” which is when the police shooting began, police told ABC15.

The relationship between the men was not immediately clear to authorities.

The Peoria Police Department will take over the ongoing investigation as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team because it was an officer-involved shooting.

