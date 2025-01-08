Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police shooting: Man dies, another seriously injured after alleged domestic dispute

Jan 8, 2025, 10:19 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic dispute led to a Glendale police shooting, according to ABC15.

Officers were first called to a domestic dispute near 47th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m. where they learned a man had already left the scene.

They tracked a vehicle connected to the investigation to a nearby park at 47th and Diana avenues, north of the initial call.

The alleged suspect was pulled over and after exiting his vehicle, he “may have reached for something,” which is when the police shooting began, police told ABC15.

The relationship between the men was not immediately clear to authorities.

The Peoria Police Department will take over the ongoing investigation as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team because it was an officer-involved shooting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale police shooting after alleged domestic dispute...

KTAR.com

Glendale police shooting: Man dies, another seriously injured after alleged domestic dispute

One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after an alleged domestic dispute led to a Glendale police shooting.

8 minutes ago

free dental screenings Mesa community college students...

David Veenstra

Mesa CC dental hygiene students offering free oral health screenings

Dental hygiene students with Mesa Community College looking for experience will offer free dental screenings to qualifying individuals on Jan. 25.

2 hours ago

Suspect arrested Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect arrested in shooting in Surprise that hospitalized 16-year-old boy

A suspect was arrested for his role a in a shooting in Surprise that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced for burning down churches...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for burning down pair of churches

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison on Tuesday as a result of him burning down two churches, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly five hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

drunk driver chandler keith taylor mug shot...

Kevin Stone

Drunk driver who fled scene after killing pedestrian in Chandler sentenced to prison

A drunk driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian in Chandler over a year ago was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Glendale police shooting: Man dies, another seriously injured after alleged domestic dispute